Tragic Blaze Claims Three Lives in Mumbai's Riya Palace
A fire erupted in the Riya Palace building in Mumbai's Andheri area, leading to the death of three individuals. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene to control the blaze. The casualties, identified as Chandraprakash Soni, Kanta Soni, and Pelubeta, were declared dead upon arrival at Cooper Hospital.
Earlier this month, another fire incident occurred on October 7 in a residential building in Mahim without causing any casualties. The Mahim fire was confined to electrical installations and an AC unit in a household on the fourth floor. (ANI)
