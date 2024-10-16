Tragic Blaze Claims Three Lives in Mumbai's Riya Palace

A fire in Mumbai's Andheri area claimed three lives on Wednesday as it engulfed the Riya Palace building. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that firefighters arrived promptly and managed to douse the flames.

The victims, identified as Chandraprakash Soni, Kanta Soni, and Pelubeta, were pronounced dead at the city's Cooper Hospital, according to the Chief Medical Officer. Details surrounding the cause of the fire are still awaited.

Earlier this month, another fire incident occurred on October 7 in a residential building in Mahim without causing any casualties. The Mahim fire was confined to electrical installations and an AC unit in a household on the fourth floor. (ANI)

