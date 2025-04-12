Earthquake Rattles Pakistan: No Casualties Reported
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan, causing no reported casualties or damage. The epicenter was located 60 kilometers northwest of Rawalpindi, with tremors felt in multiple districts. The country, prone to seismic activity, experienced its deadliest quake in 2005, which killed over 74,000 people.
- Pakistan
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan on Saturday, with no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, according to local authorities.
The National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported the quake's depth at 12 kilometers, striking the region at 12:31 PM, with its epicenter located 60 kilometers northwest of Rawalpindi.
Residents in Punjab's Attock, Chakwal, and Mianwali districts, as well as in Peshawar, Mardan, Mohmand, and Shabqadar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, felt the tremors. Pakistan, known for frequent seismic activity, endured its deadliest quake in 2005, killing more than 74,000 people.
