High Court Penalizes BMC for Unlawful Demolition

The Bombay High Court fined the Mumbai civic body Rs 2 lakh for dismantling a structure aiding cancer patients without following legal procedures. The court criticized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for its insensitive approach and ordered temporary replacement accommodation for the charitable firm that operated the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has penalized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with a Rs 2 lakh fine for demolishing a charity-run facility that provided food and shelter to cancer patients at Tata Memorial Hospital without due process.

In an order made available on April 4, Justice Gauri Godse condemned the 'unholy haste' exhibited by the BMC officers, calling their actions high-handed and arbitrary while dismantling the structure without any notice.

The court directed the civic body to offer the charitable firm, M/s Mehta & Co, temporary accommodation in lieu of the demolished structure. This case underscores the need for civic authorities to act with sensitivity, especially in cases impacting vulnerable groups like cancer patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

