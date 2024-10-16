Goldman Sachs CEO's Surprising Exit from Saudi Arabia Operations
Khalid Albdah, CEO for Goldman Sachs in Saudi Arabia, will resign soon, as reported by Bloomberg. Albdah, who became managing director and chief executive in 2015 after joining Goldman two years prior, is expected to step down in the coming weeks. Reuters received no comments from the company.
In a development that could reshape Goldman Sachs' operations in Saudi Arabia, CEO Khalid Albdah is set to resign in a few weeks, as reported by Bloomberg.
Albdah has been with Goldman Sachs since 2013 and took on the roles of managing director and chief executive for its Saudi operations in 2015. His departure marks a significant leadership change for the bank in the region.
The company has remained tight-lipped regarding Albdah's decision, offering no comments when contacted by Reuters.
