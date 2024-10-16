Goldman Sachs CEO's Surprising Exit from Saudi Arabia Operations

In a development that could reshape Goldman Sachs' operations in Saudi Arabia, CEO Khalid Albdah is set to resign in a few weeks, as reported by Bloomberg.

Albdah has been with Goldman Sachs since 2013 and took on the roles of managing director and chief executive for its Saudi operations in 2015. His departure marks a significant leadership change for the bank in the region.

The company has remained tight-lipped regarding Albdah's decision, offering no comments when contacted by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)