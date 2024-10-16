Left Menu

China's Q4 Economic Push Under Xi's Leadership

President Xi Jinping emphasized China’s commitment to focus on economic objectives in the fourth quarter, aiming to meet annual development targets. His statement was reported by Xinhua during an inspection tour in Fujian province.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI
President Xi Jinping has affirmed China’s dedication to prioritizing economic tasks in the final quarter of the year. This effort is part of the nation’s broader aim to meet its annual economic and social development targets. Xi Jinping’s comments were reported by the state news agency, Xinhua.

During an inspection tour of Fujian province, Xi discussed the importance of economic work to ensure the achievement of the country's set goals for the year. His statements come in the context of various challenges faced domestically and internationally.

This renewed focus is seen as a strategic move to bolster China’s economic stability and growth, signaling the government’s proactive stance in addressing economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

