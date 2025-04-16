Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Tragic Strikes and Diplomatic Tensions
An Israeli airstrike on a Kuwaiti Field Hospital in Gaza killed a medic and injured nine. The ongoing conflict has seen over 51,000 deaths. Meanwhile, Jordan arrested 16 individuals on charges of threatening security. Hamas reports losing contact with a US-Israeli hostage after another Israeli strike.
A deadly Israeli airstrike on Tuesday targeted the northern gate of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in Gaza, killing a medic and wounding nine, all patients and medics. The incident highlights the intensifying conflict, with over 51,000 reported dead as infrastructure collapses under military pressure.
Jordan has detained 16 individuals amid allegations of terror-related activities. These arrests are linked to accusations including explosives possession and missile manufacturing. They reportedly belong to unlicensed groups akin to the Muslim Brotherhood, sparking political and security concerns in the region.
Meanwhile, Hamas stated it lost contact with militants safeguarding Edan Alexander, a US-Israeli hostage, after an Israeli airstrike. The announcement coincides with increasing calls for Israeli leaders to negotiate the release of remaining hostages as the conflict escalates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
