Wall Street Steadies After Tech and Oil Stock Selloff

Wall Street's main indexes showed little movement at Wednesday's opening, as investors paused after the previous session's selloff in tech and oil stocks. The Dow dipped slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw marginal gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:05 IST
Wall Street's major indexes exhibited minimal variance upon opening on Wednesday, signaling a pause by investors following a sharp selloff in technology and oil stocks during the previous trading session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a modest decline, shedding 33.9 points and registering at 0.08% down, opening at 42,706.49.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 inched up by 1.3 points, a 0.02% increase, opening at 5,816.58. The Nasdaq Composite made a slightly more significant gain, rising by 17.7 points or 0.10% to reach 18,333.293 as the opening bell rang.

