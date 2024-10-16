Wall Street Steadies After Tech and Oil Stock Selloff

Wall Street's major indexes exhibited minimal variance upon opening on Wednesday, signaling a pause by investors following a sharp selloff in technology and oil stocks during the previous trading session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a modest decline, shedding 33.9 points and registering at 0.08% down, opening at 42,706.49.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 inched up by 1.3 points, a 0.02% increase, opening at 5,816.58. The Nasdaq Composite made a slightly more significant gain, rising by 17.7 points or 0.10% to reach 18,333.293 as the opening bell rang.

(With inputs from agencies.)