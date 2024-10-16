India's Energy Surge: Powering a Growing Population
India is set to experience unprecedented energy demand growth in the coming decade due to population expansion and sectoral needs. Despite a commitment to net zero emissions by 2070, coal will remain central to India's energy strategy, with projections indicating significant increases in coal-fired power capacity and industrial coal use.
India is on track to lead global energy demand growth over the next decade, spurred by its burgeoning population and increased requirements across various sectors, as highlighted by a recent International Energy Agency (IEA) report.
The World Energy Outlook 2024 emphasizes coal's enduring significance in India's energy landscape, projecting an addition of approximately 60 gigawatts of coal-fired power capacity by 2030, despite some older plants retiring.
Furthermore, the report outlines substantial growth in India's industrial output and infrastructure, especially in iron, steel, cement production, and air conditioning use, all contributing to a 35% rise in overall energy demand by 2035.
