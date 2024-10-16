India's Energy Surge: Powering a Growing Population

India is on track to lead global energy demand growth over the next decade, spurred by its burgeoning population and increased requirements across various sectors, as highlighted by a recent International Energy Agency (IEA) report.

The World Energy Outlook 2024 emphasizes coal's enduring significance in India's energy landscape, projecting an addition of approximately 60 gigawatts of coal-fired power capacity by 2030, despite some older plants retiring.

Furthermore, the report outlines substantial growth in India's industrial output and infrastructure, especially in iron, steel, cement production, and air conditioning use, all contributing to a 35% rise in overall energy demand by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)