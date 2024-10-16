Left Menu

India's Energy Surge: Powering a Growing Population

India is set to experience unprecedented energy demand growth in the coming decade due to population expansion and sectoral needs. Despite a commitment to net zero emissions by 2070, coal will remain central to India's energy strategy, with projections indicating significant increases in coal-fired power capacity and industrial coal use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:03 IST
India's Energy Surge: Powering a Growing Population
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is on track to lead global energy demand growth over the next decade, spurred by its burgeoning population and increased requirements across various sectors, as highlighted by a recent International Energy Agency (IEA) report.

The World Energy Outlook 2024 emphasizes coal's enduring significance in India's energy landscape, projecting an addition of approximately 60 gigawatts of coal-fired power capacity by 2030, despite some older plants retiring.

Furthermore, the report outlines substantial growth in India's industrial output and infrastructure, especially in iron, steel, cement production, and air conditioning use, all contributing to a 35% rise in overall energy demand by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024