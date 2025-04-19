Jammu and Kashmir Eyes Industrial Expansion with New Investments

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, held strategic discussions with business leaders on Saturday to propel economic growth in the region. Among those present was Dhunseri Group Chairman Chandra Kumar Dhanuka, who laid out ambitious investment plans.

Accompanied by CEO R K Sharma, Dhanuka explored the potential for establishing a Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP) manufacturing unit in Kathua. This initiative is viewed as a critical step toward economic revitalization, said a post on X from the chief minister's office.

Additionally, Abdullah met with Amit Saraogi, president of the Merchant's Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kolkata, to exchange insights on pressing concerns in trade and industry that could impact future economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)