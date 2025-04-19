Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Eyes Industrial Expansion with New Investments

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged with business leaders to discuss new investment initiatives in the union territory. Discussions with Dhunseri Group and Kolkata's Merchant's Chamber of Commerce focused on a proposed BOPP manufacturing unit and trade industry concerns, promising economic growth for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:37 IST
The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, held strategic discussions with business leaders on Saturday to propel economic growth in the region. Among those present was Dhunseri Group Chairman Chandra Kumar Dhanuka, who laid out ambitious investment plans.

Accompanied by CEO R K Sharma, Dhanuka explored the potential for establishing a Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP) manufacturing unit in Kathua. This initiative is viewed as a critical step toward economic revitalization, said a post on X from the chief minister's office.

Additionally, Abdullah met with Amit Saraogi, president of the Merchant's Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kolkata, to exchange insights on pressing concerns in trade and industry that could impact future economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

