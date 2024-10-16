Left Menu

BRICS Summit: A New Economic Frontier Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host a BRICS summit, seeking to fortify ties amid Western standoffs. Key proposals include a cross-border payments initiative, reinsurance company, and a grain trade exchange. These are aimed at reducing reliance on the Western financial system and fostering economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:16 IST
BRICS Summit: A New Economic Frontier Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a concerted effort to bolster economic independence, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host a summit of BRICS leaders, aiming to consolidate support amidst lingering tensions with the West. The summit will witness participation from influential leaders across Brazil, India, China, South Africa, and others.

Among the pivotal proposals to be discussed is a new cross-border payments initiative that seeks to eliminate dependency on the U.S. dollar through a sophisticated network utilizing national BRICS currencies and blockchain technology. This initiative is designed to maintain smooth trade operations, even if members face exclusion from the global financial system.

Other measures include setting up a BRICS reinsurance company to secure commodities trade and a grain trade exchange to redefine market pricing in the wake of Western market dominance. These initiatives underscore pursuits to fortify BRICS economies against Western geopolitical and economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024