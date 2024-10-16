BRICS Summit: A New Economic Frontier Amid Global Tensions

In a concerted effort to bolster economic independence, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host a summit of BRICS leaders, aiming to consolidate support amidst lingering tensions with the West. The summit will witness participation from influential leaders across Brazil, India, China, South Africa, and others.

Among the pivotal proposals to be discussed is a new cross-border payments initiative that seeks to eliminate dependency on the U.S. dollar through a sophisticated network utilizing national BRICS currencies and blockchain technology. This initiative is designed to maintain smooth trade operations, even if members face exclusion from the global financial system.

Other measures include setting up a BRICS reinsurance company to secure commodities trade and a grain trade exchange to redefine market pricing in the wake of Western market dominance. These initiatives underscore pursuits to fortify BRICS economies against Western geopolitical and economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)