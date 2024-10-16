Omar Abdullah Returns as J&K Chief Minister with INDIA Bloc Support

In a significant political development, the Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed prominent National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani as an advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The official order for his appointment was issued by the state's General Administration Department, indicating that specific terms and conditions will follow.

Earlier in the day, Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The oath of office was administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Saxena at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar, marking Abdullah's return to the position he held from 2009 to 2015.

The swearing-in ceremony witnessed an impressive turnout of INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, Prakash Karat, Supriya Sule, and K Kanimozhi. The political comeback of Abdullah is backed by a successful alliance between the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and the Congress, along with support from four independent representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)