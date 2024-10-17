Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh High Court Grants Bail with Patriotic Mandate

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to a man accused of anti-national chanting, provided he visits a police station bi-monthly, salutes the national flag, and praises India. The accused, Faizal, contesting 14 criminal cases, must adhere to these conditions until his trial concludes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:13 IST
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh High Court has conditionally granted bail to Faizal alias Faizan, an accused of chanting anti-national slogans. According to court's unique mandate, Faizan must visit his local police station bi-monthly, saluting the national flag and affirming 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' 21 times, until his trial concludes.

The court order arises after Faizan's arrest under IPC section 153 B on May 17. Though his counsel argues wrongful implication, acknowledging a video showing the chant, bail was requested with stringent conditions to ensure compliance during the legal process.

Despite prosecution's resistance citing Faizan's checkered past with 14 other criminal cases, Justice Dinesh Kumar Paliwal concluded that conditional bail is appropriate. Faizan must post a Rs 50,000 personal bond with surety and strictly follow court orders, failing which the bail is revoked. Compliance will be monitored, as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

