Pioneering the Future: Hydrogen-Powered Leisure Boat by VINSSEN

VINSSEN Co., Ltd has started construction on a hydrogen-powered leisure boat that marks a significant step in maritime decarbonization. This project, backed by various Korean technology and industry bodies, aims to establish hydrogen as a sustainable energy source for maritime technologies.

VINSSEN Co., Ltd, known for advancing maritime decarbonization technology, recently began building a 17.4m leisure boat powered by hydrogen fuel cells and an integrated propulsion system. The ceremony, held on October 8, introduced the vessel as a groundbreaking addition to the eco-friendly maritime landscape, capable of seating 10 and achieving speeds of 20 knots powered by a 600kW propulsion system. This venture, already approved by the Korea Marine Traffic Safety Authority, makes it the nation's first of its kind.

With support from Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, VINSSEN launched the 'Demonstration of the Charging and Operation of a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Boat' R&D project. Collaborating with JNTP, KOMERI, and KITECH, the project aims to enhance fuel cell technology, regulatory compliance, and technical execution. JNTP aids regulatory sandbox execution, KOMERI evaluates hull stability and system performance, while KITECH provides welding and quality management expertise.

Backed by local government entities, VINSSEN will develop these hydrogen-powered boats in a safe testing environment and plans to set up a moorage facility and a specialized mobile hydrogen charging station in Yeongam-gun. CEO Chil Han LEE emphasized the project's role in promoting carbon neutrality and eco-friendly maritime mobility, with aspirations of expanding hydrogen power adoption both locally and globally.

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

