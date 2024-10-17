UK Cracks Down on Russian Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions

The British government has taken a significant stance against Russia by imposing sanctions on 18 Russian oil tankers and four liquified natural gas vessels. This marks the largest wave of sanctions targeting the country's 'shadow fleet', the government confirmed on Thursday.

The sanctioned oil tankers are now barred from entering UK ports and will no longer have access to British maritime services. This action brings the total number of sanctioned Russian oil tankers to 43. According to the government, this measure is aimed at disrupting Russia's revenue stream, with the sanctioned tankers reportedly moving approximately 4.9 billion pounds worth of oil last year.

Furthermore, the UK has also sanctioned the Russian gas company Rusgazdobycha JSC. The measures align with efforts to undermine Russian economic capabilities, particularly those funding its military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)