Eknath Shinde Accelerates Kalu Dam Project Amid Water Crisis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered officials to accelerate land acquisition and rehabilitation efforts for the critical Kalu Dam project, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

During a high-level meeting at Mantralaya, Shinde emphasized the need to alleviate water shortages plaguing Thane district through rapid project advancement.

The delay in acquiring private and forest land, coupled with the need for a solid rehabilitation scheme, has impeded progress, Shinde noted. The Palghar collector is tasked with identifying land for compensatory afforestation, while the Thane collector must ensure seamless coordination for administrative procedures and land acquisition.

