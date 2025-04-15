Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Accelerates Kalu Dam Project Amid Water Crisis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged officials to speed up land acquisition and rehabilitation for the Kalu Dam project. The initiative aims to solve Thane district's water scarcity issues but faces delays due to land acquisition and lack of a concrete rehabilitation plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:49 IST
Eknath Shinde Accelerates Kalu Dam Project Amid Water Crisis
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered officials to accelerate land acquisition and rehabilitation efforts for the critical Kalu Dam project, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

During a high-level meeting at Mantralaya, Shinde emphasized the need to alleviate water shortages plaguing Thane district through rapid project advancement.

The delay in acquiring private and forest land, coupled with the need for a solid rehabilitation scheme, has impeded progress, Shinde noted. The Palghar collector is tasked with identifying land for compensatory afforestation, while the Thane collector must ensure seamless coordination for administrative procedures and land acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025