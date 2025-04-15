Kesari Chapter 2 Illuminates India's Fight for Justice

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has expressed admiration for 'Kesari Chapter 2,' starring Akshay Kumar, hailing it as a significant portrayal of India's history. The film, centered around the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, promises a thrilling courtroom confrontation involving Kumar and R Madhavan, drawing focus on the quest for justice against British rule.

'Kesari Chapter 2' features Akshay Kumar as C Sankaran Nair, the attorney who challenged General Dyer and the British Empire, and R Madhavan as Neville McKinley, representing the Crown. This film seeks to unravel the lesser-known narrative surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh incident, providing a renewed view on the pivotal event that marked India's independence movement.

Prominent political figures, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, attended the film's exclusive screening in New Delhi, emphasizing its inspirational value for the youth. Puri noted the film's portrayal of individuals who bravely defied adversity, underpinning India's journey to becoming a leading global economy. He applauded 'Kesari Chapter 2' as a transformative representation of history, brought to life by Bollywood's stars.

