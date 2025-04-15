SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Calls for Non-Violence Amid Rana Sanga Controversy
Amid backlash over remarks on Rana Sanga, SP's Ramji Lal Suman emphasizes non-violence and legal responses over confrontation. He reaffirms commitment to social harmony and strategy rooted in democratic discussion. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to meet Suman on April 19 for further deliberations.
Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman addressed a growing controversy on Tuesday surrounding his remarks about historical figure Rana Sanga. Suman, reaffirming his commitment to social harmony, condemned any form of violence, highlighting the importance of law and the Constitution in expressing dissent.
Suman acknowledged the backlash his comments have elicited but stressed that ideological differences are inherent in democracy. He cited luminaries like Gandhi and Lohia, asserting that any political strategy moving forward will remain rooted in non-violence.
Further developments are anticipated with the visit of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on April 19, where a future course of action may be determined. Suman's recent comments labeling Rana Sanga as a 'traitor' for allegedly involving Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi have intensified public discourse. The controversy sparked violence outside Suman's Agra residence, escalating tensions.
