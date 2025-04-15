SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Calls for Non-Violence Amid Rana Sanga Controversy

Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman addressed a growing controversy on Tuesday surrounding his remarks about historical figure Rana Sanga. Suman, reaffirming his commitment to social harmony, condemned any form of violence, highlighting the importance of law and the Constitution in expressing dissent.

Suman acknowledged the backlash his comments have elicited but stressed that ideological differences are inherent in democracy. He cited luminaries like Gandhi and Lohia, asserting that any political strategy moving forward will remain rooted in non-violence.

Further developments are anticipated with the visit of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on April 19, where a future course of action may be determined. Suman's recent comments labeling Rana Sanga as a 'traitor' for allegedly involving Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi have intensified public discourse. The controversy sparked violence outside Suman's Agra residence, escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)