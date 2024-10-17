Bahraich Violence Sparks Criticism Over Police Tactics and Government Handling

In the aftermath of a violent confrontation in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, two out of five individuals arrested were injured during a police encounter, according to Director General of Police Prashant Kumar. On Thursday, Kumar confirmed that the situation is now under control, noting that Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib were shot by police as they attempted to flee towards Nepal.

The arrests occurred during a weapons recovery operation near the India-Nepal border. As the accused tried to escape, shots were discharged. Abdul Hameed, Fahim, and Abdul Afzal were among those taken into custody. The DGP assured the public that the situation has been stabilized and further updates will follow from the Bahraich police.

Political leaders have heavily criticized the state's handling of the incident. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of resorting to encounters to divert attention from administrative failures. He questioned the government's ability to maintain law and order, alleging that the incident was part of a larger, planned strategy. Congress similarly blamed state authorities for the violence. UP Congress President Ajay Rai and MP Imran Masood called for accountability for those responsible for the unrest.

