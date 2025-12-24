High-Stakes Political Encounters: Global Leaders in Action

In a series of pivotal diplomatic engagements, global leaders are taking significant strides on the world stage. Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari's visit to Iraq highlights the importance of diplomatic relations in the region.

Meanwhile, electoral processes are underway in nations like Guinea and the Central African Republic, marking crucial political shifts following recent coups and regional instability.

Additionally, high-profile meetings such as the upcoming discussion between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump aim to address pressing international challenges including the Gaza ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)