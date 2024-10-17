Russia's Stern Warning: Israel's Potential Strike on Iran
Russia has issued a firm warning to Israel against the hypothetical consideration of striking Iranian nuclear facilities. This follows Iran's missile attack on Israel, fueling speculation about possible Israeli action. Moscow remains in constant communication with Iran while seeking to prevent any military escalation.
Russia is cautioning Israel against considering a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, as reported by TASS. This warning follows heightened tensions after Iran's missile attack on Israel on October 1.
Israel, which has a history of threatening to strike Iran's nuclear infrastructure, was advised of the catastrophic consequences such actions could have on nuclear safety. The Israeli government's decision-making will align with its national interests, despite listening to cautions from the United States.
Meanwhile, Russia is maintaining firm relations with Iran and is preparing a significant partnership agreement with the Islamic Republic, as part of its strategy amid ongoing global geopolitical dynamics.
