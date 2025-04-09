Left Menu

IMF and Argentina Strike $20 Billion Agreement Amid Economic Challenges

The International Monetary Fund and Argentina reached a staff-level agreement on a $20 billion, 48-month extended fund facility. This deal aims to stabilize Argentina's economy with strong fiscal measures, rapid disinflation, and economic recovery. The agreement awaits IMF board approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 06:33 IST
IMF and Argentina Strike $20 Billion Agreement Amid Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund announced on Tuesday that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Argentina for a 48-month extended fund facility worth $20 billion.

According to the IMF, this agreement—pending approval from its executive board—builds on Argentina's commendable progress in stabilizing the economy. The arrangement aims to enhance fiscal discipline and is expected to foster rapid disinflation and a resurgence in economic activity and social indicators.

The deal is crucial for Argentina as it seeks to alleviate capital controls that hinder investment and address its dwindling foreign currency reserves amidst high inflation. An IMF source stated that details on the first disbursement would be revealed once the board reviews the proposal. Libertarian President Javier Milei took to X to commend his Economy Minister, Luis Caputo, following the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025