Tensions Rise as UK Imposes Sanctions on Russian Tankers
Russia's Foreign Ministry criticizes new British sanctions targeting Russian oil and gas tankers, suspecting London opposes Moscow's role as an energy supplier. The UK government sanctioned 18 Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas vessels, marking the largest sanctions on Russia's 'shadow fleet.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:45 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Foreign Ministry has voiced strong criticism following the UK's recent imposition of sanctions on Russian oil and gas tankers, interpreting it as a sign that Moscow's status as a reliable energy supplier does not align with London's interests.
On Thursday, the British government announced sanctions on 18 additional Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas ships, marking the largest action to date against Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet.'
According to the state RIA news agency, the foreign ministry lamented efforts to infringe upon Russia's sovereign rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi virtually unveils four compressed bio-gas plants in Assam to be constructed by Oil India.
AfDB Deputy DG Commends Progress on Key Energy and Agricultural Projects in Côte d'Ivoire
FTSE 100 Rises Amid Energy, Metal Surge; JD Sports Slips
Adani Group Merges Subsidiaries to Bolster Green Energy Arm
European Shares Climb as Energy Sector Boosts Index Amid Middle Eastern Tensions