Tensions Rise as UK Imposes Sanctions on Russian Tankers

Russia's Foreign Ministry criticizes new British sanctions targeting Russian oil and gas tankers, suspecting London opposes Moscow's role as an energy supplier. The UK government sanctioned 18 Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas vessels, marking the largest sanctions on Russia's 'shadow fleet.'

Updated: 17-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Foreign Ministry has voiced strong criticism following the UK's recent imposition of sanctions on Russian oil and gas tankers, interpreting it as a sign that Moscow's status as a reliable energy supplier does not align with London's interests.

On Thursday, the British government announced sanctions on 18 additional Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas ships, marking the largest action to date against Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet.'

According to the state RIA news agency, the foreign ministry lamented efforts to infringe upon Russia's sovereign rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

