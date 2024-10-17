Tensions Rise as UK Imposes Sanctions on Russian Tankers

Russia's Foreign Ministry has voiced strong criticism following the UK's recent imposition of sanctions on Russian oil and gas tankers, interpreting it as a sign that Moscow's status as a reliable energy supplier does not align with London's interests.

On Thursday, the British government announced sanctions on 18 additional Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas ships, marking the largest action to date against Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet.'

According to the state RIA news agency, the foreign ministry lamented efforts to infringe upon Russia's sovereign rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)