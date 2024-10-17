Left Menu

Strengthening Regional Development: PM GatiShakti Workshop in Patna

The DPIIT conducted the fourth PM GatiShakti Eastern Zone Workshop in Patna to bolster regional planning and development. Over 100 officials participated, discussing strategies for economic growth aligned with the Viksit Bharat vision. Various projects and best practices were showcased to enhance infrastructure and social planning.

Picture from the event (Photo/ X @PIB_Patna). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) hosted the fourth PM GatiShakti Eastern Zone District Level Capacity Building workshop in Patna on Thursday. The event saw participation from more than 100 officials representing central ministries, state governments, and district administrations from 44 districts across Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, according to an official release.

Nitish Mishra, Bihar's Minister of Industries and Tourism, inaugurated the event. Joining him were E. Srinivas, Joint Secretary of DPIIT, and Bandana Preyashi, Secretary of Bihar's Department of Industries. Mishra underscored the necessity for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to fulfill the 'Viksit Bharat' vision of 2047 and urged officials to utilize the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for data-driven project planning to attract investments.

The workshop also highlighted the strategic role of District Collectors in comprehensive area-based planning, showcasing a beta version of the District Master Plan for 27 aspirational districts. This initiative aims to improve infrastructure planning, identifying sites for industrial clusters, and enhancing disaster management through data-driven decisions. Additionally, the workshop provided hands-on training to familiarize participants with PM GatiShakti's benefits, fostering cross-learning among districts and governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

