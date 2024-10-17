Left Menu

Haiti Braces for Wave of Deportees

Haiti is anticipating the return of up to 130,000 deportees by year-end, prompting calls for increased humanitarian aid. The International Organization for Migration highlighted the urgent need for cooperation in addressing this potential crisis and supporting the struggling Caribbean nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:43 IST
Haiti Braces for Wave of Deportees
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Haiti is preparing to welcome back an estimated 130,000 deportees by the end of this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

The announcement was made on Thursday via a post on the platform X, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced humanitarian aid to support the Caribbean country.

This potential humanitarian crisis calls for a swift and coordinated response to address the challenges faced by Haiti as it braces for the significant influx of returnees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024