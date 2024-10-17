Haiti Braces for Wave of Deportees

Haiti is preparing to welcome back an estimated 130,000 deportees by the end of this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

The announcement was made on Thursday via a post on the platform X, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced humanitarian aid to support the Caribbean country.

This potential humanitarian crisis calls for a swift and coordinated response to address the challenges faced by Haiti as it braces for the significant influx of returnees.

(With inputs from agencies.)