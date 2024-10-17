Haiti Braces for Wave of Deportees
Haiti is anticipating the return of up to 130,000 deportees by year-end, prompting calls for increased humanitarian aid. The International Organization for Migration highlighted the urgent need for cooperation in addressing this potential crisis and supporting the struggling Caribbean nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:43 IST
- Country:
- Haiti
Haiti is preparing to welcome back an estimated 130,000 deportees by the end of this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The announcement was made on Thursday via a post on the platform X, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced humanitarian aid to support the Caribbean country.
This potential humanitarian crisis calls for a swift and coordinated response to address the challenges faced by Haiti as it braces for the significant influx of returnees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPCA Faces Soil Crisis for Green Park Stadium: The End of Unnao's Black Soil Era
Manipur CM Urges Political Talks Amid Crisis on National Cleanliness Day
Manipur CM Urges Political Dialogue Amid State Crisis on National Cleanliness Day
Lebanon in Crisis: First Responders Struggle Amid War and Economic Hardship
Evacuations Planned Amid Lebanon Crisis