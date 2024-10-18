Left Menu

Goa's Green Gold: Rice Cultivation Gets a Boost

In response to the challenges posed by climate change and high labour costs, Goa's government has implemented several support measures to encourage paddy cultivation. These initiatives include substantial subsidies and an assured minimum price for the crop, aiming to sustain farmers and promote mechanised farming.

Updated: 18-10-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 08:39 IST
Goa's Green Gold: Rice Cultivation Gets a Boost
In an effort to combat the rising challenges of climate change and escalating labour costs, Goa's government has rolled out a series of initiatives to bolster paddy cultivation, officials revealed.

Director of Agriculture Sandeep Phal Desai noted that over 23,000 hectares are now devoted to rice, with 10,000-12,000 farmers engaged in its cultivation despite the obstacles.

The government, under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, offers substantial subsidies and assures a minimum price, aiming to preserve this vital crop and encourage mechanised farming, as highlighted by Fr George Quadros, a key advocate for the cause.

