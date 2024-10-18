Goa's Green Gold: Rice Cultivation Gets a Boost

In an effort to combat the rising challenges of climate change and escalating labour costs, Goa's government has rolled out a series of initiatives to bolster paddy cultivation, officials revealed.

Director of Agriculture Sandeep Phal Desai noted that over 23,000 hectares are now devoted to rice, with 10,000-12,000 farmers engaged in its cultivation despite the obstacles.

The government, under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, offers substantial subsidies and assures a minimum price, aiming to preserve this vital crop and encourage mechanised farming, as highlighted by Fr George Quadros, a key advocate for the cause.

