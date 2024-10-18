Massive Blaze Erupts at Capital's Chemical Warehouse

A massive fire erupted at a chemical warehouse in the Kailashpuri Extension area near Palam in New Delhi late Thursday night, as confirmed by a senior fire officer. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported at the scene.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a total of 23 to 24 fire tenders were promptly deployed to the location to combat the blaze. The fire has since been successfully extinguished, with ongoing cooling operations to ensure the area is safe, according to Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik.

"We received a call about the fire at around 11:10 pm yesterday," Malik stated. "With 23-24 fire tenders on site, the fire has been extinguished, and cooling processes are underway. We will conduct a search operation to verify the security of the site and confirm there are no casualties."

(With inputs from agencies.)