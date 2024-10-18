Left Menu

Massive Blaze Erupts at Capital's Chemical Warehouse

A major fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in Kailashpuri Extension near Palam, New Delhi, late Thursday. Over 23 fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze. Officials report the fire is extinguished with no casualties, but cooling operations are ongoing to prevent re-ignition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:44 IST
Massive Blaze Erupts at Capital's Chemical Warehouse
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted at a chemical warehouse in the Kailashpuri Extension area near Palam in New Delhi late Thursday night, as confirmed by a senior fire officer. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported at the scene.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a total of 23 to 24 fire tenders were promptly deployed to the location to combat the blaze. The fire has since been successfully extinguished, with ongoing cooling operations to ensure the area is safe, according to Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik.

"We received a call about the fire at around 11:10 pm yesterday," Malik stated. "With 23-24 fire tenders on site, the fire has been extinguished, and cooling processes are underway. We will conduct a search operation to verify the security of the site and confirm there are no casualties."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024