Ayurveda Goes Global: AROHA 2024 Highlights Research and Opportunities

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud praises Ayurveda's role in holistic well-being at the AROHA-2024 conference. With global participation, the event emphasizes Ayurveda's fusion of tradition and modern science. Discussions at the conference highlight research advancements and its increasing global recognition fostered by the Ministry of Ayush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:49 IST
CJI DY Chandrachud attends AROHA-2024 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, has heralded Ayurveda as a pivotal element in holistic well-being, transcending its Indian origins. Speaking at the inaugural AROHA-2024 conference, Chandrachud shared his personal endorsement and experience with Ayurveda, which aided his recovery from an ailment without allopathic intervention.

The AROHA-2024 conference, organized by the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), coincides with AIIA's eighth foundation day. The event featured both in-person and virtual participation, focusing on advancements in Ayurvedic research and global opportunities. With this year's theme emphasizing the blend of traditional wisdom and modern science, experts underscored Ayurveda's role in promoting holistic wellness.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, underscored the government's commitment to bolstering Ayurveda's global stature. Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision, Jadhav noted increased global adoption and credibility of Ayurveda. The conference agenda covered diverse topics, including ethno medicine and globalization, with exhibitions showcasing Ayurvedic innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

