Tragic Fire in Delhi Claims Two Lives, Injures Four

A devastating fire in Delhi's Bholanath Nagar resulted in two fatalities and four injuries, all from the same family. The blaze, reportedly starting in a third-floor flat, led to deaths by asphyxia. Firefighters and forensic teams are investigating the cause, with further details awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:57 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Bholanath Nagar, two members of a family lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries after a fire erupted in their residence early Friday morning. According to a senior official, all victims are from the same family, with asphyxia being the presumed cause of death.

The calamity unfolded at house number 197, located in gali number 11 of Bholanath Nagar, around 5:50 am on October 18. The fire originated in a third-floor flat belonging to Manish Gupta, son of Kailash Gupta. Responding swiftly, the police and fire brigade teams reached the scene as flames engulfed the flat, causing chaos and urgency.

Efforts by six fire tenders eventually quelled the blaze, yet the bodies of Shilpi Gupta, 42, and Pranav Gupta, 16, were found inside. The injured—Kailash Gupta, 72, Bhagwati Gupta, 70, Manish Gupta, 45, and Parth Gupta, 19—were promptly taken to GTB Hospital. A forensic team is currently investigating the cause of the fire, with additional updates pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

