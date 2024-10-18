Vistara Merges with Air India: A New Era in Aviation

Air India confirmed on Friday that following the merger with Vistara, the aircraft of the latter will come under the operational banner of Air India. These planes will be identified by Air India's four-digit code starting with '2'. As an example, flight UK 955 will be redesignated AI 2955, making it easier for customers to recognize on Air India's booking platform post-November 12.

Passengers will continue enjoying the Vistara in-flight experience, which includes onboard services and amenities, without any disruption. The crew will remain unchanged, and members of Club Vistara will transition seamlessly to Air India's Flying Returns program, which is set to evolve into the new 'Maharaja Club'.

Vistara, a collaboration between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Limited, will officially merge into Air India on November 12, 2024. Simultaneously, Air India is refreshing its narrowbody fleet, introducing new aircraft, upgrading legacy planes, and expanding Vistara's catering services to its flights.

Additionally, Air India's widebody fleet has been bolstered with the integration of six A350 aircraft already operating routes between Delhi, London, and soon, Delhi, New York. Their retrofit program kicked off in early September with an A320neo narrowbody aircraft, as they aim to refurbish 27 older narrowbody planes by mid-2025.

Through a comprehensive multimedia campaign, Air India is promoting the merger as an opportunity for passengers to access over 90 domestic and international destinations, with thousands more facilitated via codeshare and interline partnerships.

