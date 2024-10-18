Left Menu

Private Sector Poised to Lead in India's Defence Innovations

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the pivotal role of the private sector in enhancing India's defence capabilities through innovation. Addressing the DRDO Industry Workshop in Delhi, he highlighted the challenges posed by new warfare technologies and the collaborative efforts required to strengthen the sector.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the private sector to assume a leadership role in the defence industry, underscoring its potential to spearhead innovation and adapt swiftly to technological changes. His remarks came during the DRDO Industry Workshop on defence technology in Delhi.

Singh stated that the impact of technology on the defence sector extends beyond traditional warfare, ushering in unconventional threats such as drones, cyber warfare, bio-weapons, and space defence. These new elements present substantial challenges that the industry must tackle.

Highlighting the Government of India's commitment to making the defence sector more innovative and tech-oriented, Singh underscored the importance of collaboration among scientists, industrialists, academia, startups, MSMEs, and young entrepreneurs in driving defence R&D efforts.

