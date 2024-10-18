Uttarakhand Enacts Uniform Civil Code for Equal Rights

In a landmark move, the state of Uttarakhand has enacted the Uniform Civil Code, aimed at providing equal rights across different communities. The code, which includes regulations on marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships, was officially submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by the UCC Committee Chairman Shatrughan Singh.

The legislation, developed with the vision of inclusivity, is intended to serve all sections of society without discrimination. Chief Minister Dhami announced the enactment at the state secretariat, emphasizing the government's commitment to implement the UCC as its first significant step post-elections. He attributed the swift implementation to the support from the state's citizens and clarified that the code is not intended to target any group but to unify laws.

Key features of the UCC include a complete prohibition on child marriage, a new uniform process for divorce, and guaranteed equal rights for women in ancestral property. The bill, now an act as of March 12, mandates the registration of live-in partnerships and sets the marriage age at 18 for women and 21 for men across all religions. These measures signify a step towards gender equality and coherence in legal processes in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)