Tightening the Skies: Stricter Laws on Hoax Bomb Threats in Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is actively discussing necessary amendments to existing laws, aiming to intensify measures against hoax bomb threats targeting flights. Sources from the MoCA confirmed these discussions, highlighting plans to blacklist offenders on a no-fly list to enhance aviation security.

In collaboration with the law ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs, a special committee is set to draft changes to the Aircraft Act, 1934, and Aircraft Rules, 1937. These amendments will propose a five-year jail term and enforce no-fly restrictions on perpetrators, striving to establish strong deterrents against such offenses.

India's aviation industry recently faced 26 bomb hoax alerts within four days, causing significant operational disruptions and financial setbacks for airlines. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu emphasized ongoing efforts to investigate these incidents, acknowledging involvement from minors and pranksters, without speculating on larger conspiracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)