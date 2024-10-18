Nirmal Thakur Honored with Inaugural Sapta Sindhu Lifetime Award

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, awarded the inaugural Maharaja Dahir Sen Sapta Sindhu Lifetime Award to Nirmal Thakur at a ceremony in Shimla's Raj Bhawan. Presented by the Sapta Sindhu Foundation Delhi, the accolade acknowledged Thakur's dedicated contributions to education, literature, and social welfare.

Governor Shukla applauded the foundation for establishing the award in Maharaja Dahir Sen's memory, a historical figure who valiantly defended his country. He highlighted the connection of the Sapta Sindhu region with Himachal Pradesh, home to several significant rivers, reinforcing the state's title as 'Dev Bhoomi'.

Expressing his pride in hosting the debut of this award in Himachal, Shukla lamented the historical neglect of figures like Maharaja Dahir Sen, urging historians to recognize his legacy. He praised Nirmal Thakur's lifelong dedication, noting the high achievements of her pupils as a testament to her educational impact, and celebrated her contributions to literature and social work at nearly 90.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Thakur thanked the Governor and the Foundation, stating the award had invigorated her commitment to writing and highlighting the vital support of her family in her achievements. She especially honored her late husband, Justice H.S. Thakur, for his inspiration and encouragement in her literary journey.

The event also featured insights from Prof. Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, the Foundation President, and concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Arun Kumar Sharma from Himachal Pradesh Central University. Attendees included dignitaries like Justice Suresh Thakur and C.P. Verma. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)