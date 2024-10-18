Left Menu

Mayawati Slams Haryana BJP's SC Reservation Move: A 'Divide and Rule' Conspiracy

BSP chief Mayawati criticizes Haryana BJP's decision on SC reservation sub-classification, accusing it of dividing Dalits. She argues the state's move is anti-Dalit and anti-reservation, likening BJP to Congress in their approach to reservations. BSP remains committed to combating divisive tactics by casteist parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:28 IST
BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati has strongly criticized the Haryana BJP government's recent decision to implement a sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SC) for reservation purposes. She labeled the move a "conspiracy to divide Dalits once again," describing it as both anti-Dalit and anti-reservation.

Mayawati further condemned the central BJP leadership for failing to intervene. She alleged that, much like the Congress, they are involved in undermining reservations, aiming to eventually nullify them. She emphasized that the BSP stands firmly opposed to these actions.

The BSP chief reaffirmed the party's mission to combat the "divide and rule" strategies used by "casteist parties." She asserted that BSP's struggle to unify marginalized communities and elevate them politically will persist. This development follows Haryana's plan to implement a Supreme Court decision on SC sub-classification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

