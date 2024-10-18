Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Siddharthnagar

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, a private bus accident claimed the lives of two individuals and left 20 others injured. The bus, carrying passengers returning from a religious site, veered off the Balrampur road and plunged into a ravine in the Dheberua police station area.

The accident victims, all residents of Mahankola village in Shohratgarh tehsil, were part of a group of at least 55 people traveling in the bus. The vehicle fell into the gorge near the Chargaon River. District Magistrate Raja Ganpati reported that emergency services, along with police, SSB personnel, and local residents, quickly arrived at the scene to assist in rescue operations.

While the two fatalities were recorded, the injured victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and steps are being taken to support the families affected by this tragedy.

