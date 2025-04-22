Left Menu

Beneath the Surface: Maharashtra Village's Plight for Water

The village of Borichi Bari in Maharashtra's Nashik district faces severe water scarcity. With dwindling well supplies, villagers risk their lives to fetch water. The Jal Jeevan Mission, meant to address the crisis, has stalled, impacting villagers' daily and personal lives significantly.

Updated: 22-04-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 08:16 IST
In the heart of Maharashtra's Nashik district, the village of Borichi Bari stands as a testament to the ongoing water crisis gripping India's rural landscapes. Despite the blazing sun and precarious conditions, villagers descend into drying wells to secure water for daily sustenance.

The dire shortage has left residents facing a stark choice: risk dangerous climbs or pay high prices for essential water, as work on the government-backed Jal Jeevan Mission remains incomplete. The shortage impacts daily life, jobs, and even marital prospects in the community.

Nashik Zilla Parishad acknowledges the urgency but promises relief through a renewed well project under the Jal Jeevan Mission, aiming to ensure safe, potable water is available year-round for Borichi Bari's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

