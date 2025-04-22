Tragic Discovery: Infant's Body Found Near Thane Nullah
The body of a five-month-old boy was discovered near a nullah in Thane city, Maharashtra. Passersby found the child's body and notified police, who have begun an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been filed against unidentified individuals under section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-04-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 08:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, the body of a five-month-old male infant was discovered near a nullah in Maharashtra's Thane city. The discovery was reported by passersby who promptly alerted local authorities.
The body, found near wastewater in the Waghoba Nagar area of Kalwa, was spotted on Sunday morning, according to police officials. It has since been sent for a post-mortem examination at a government hospital.
A case has been registered against unknown persons under section 94, relating to the concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body, as the police launch their investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- infant
- Thane
- nullah
- Maharashtra
- body
- police
- discovery
- Waghoba Nagar
- Kalwa
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Double Stabbing Shocks Delhi: Police Investigate Amid Ongoing Hunt for Fugitive Contractor
Manipur Police Clamp Down on KCP-Noyon: Arms Cache Seized amid Extortion Arrests
High-Stakes Encounter: Police Nab Notorious Murder Suspects in Hastinapur
Ensuring Safety: Bengaluru's Police Work to Maintain Peace Amidst Challenges
Mumbai Boosts Cybercrime Defense with New Police Labs