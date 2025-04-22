Tragic Discovery: Infant's Body Found Near Thane Nullah

In a tragic incident, the body of a five-month-old male infant was discovered near a nullah in Maharashtra's Thane city. The discovery was reported by passersby who promptly alerted local authorities.

The body, found near wastewater in the Waghoba Nagar area of Kalwa, was spotted on Sunday morning, according to police officials. It has since been sent for a post-mortem examination at a government hospital.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under section 94, relating to the concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body, as the police launch their investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)