Tragic Discovery: Infant's Body Found Near Thane Nullah

The body of a five-month-old boy was discovered near a nullah in Thane city, Maharashtra. Passersby found the child's body and notified police, who have begun an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been filed against unidentified individuals under section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Thane | Updated: 22-04-2025 08:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident, the body of a five-month-old male infant was discovered near a nullah in Maharashtra's Thane city. The discovery was reported by passersby who promptly alerted local authorities.

The body, found near wastewater in the Waghoba Nagar area of Kalwa, was spotted on Sunday morning, according to police officials. It has since been sent for a post-mortem examination at a government hospital.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under section 94, relating to the concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body, as the police launch their investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

