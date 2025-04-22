WAVES Summit: A Global Stage for Creative Minds
Union Minister L Murugan announced the World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit as a pivotal event for creators worldwide. The Mumbai event, running from May 1 to 4, will feature industry leaders and showcase Indian creativity and technology. The summit includes programs like WAVES Bazaar and a CEO Round Table.
Union Minister L Murugan has heralded the World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) as a monumental occasion for creators globally.
In a statement on Monday, Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, emphasized that the summit, set for May 1 to 4 in Mumbai, will feature key programs such as WAVES Bazaar and a CEO Round Table.
'With the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, WAVES stands as a significant opportunity for those engaged in the creator economy. The event unites print media, satellite TV channels, digital media, OTT platforms, and filmmakers under one roof, fostering creativity over four days,' he stated.
Murugan highlighted the participation of leading production companies from both India and overseas, spotlighting Indian technological prowess and content creation through WAVES.
