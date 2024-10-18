Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears Isha Foundation: A Victory for Responsible Democracy

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Isha Foundation, dismissing allegations that two women monks were held against their will. Sadhguru and others have hailed the decision, emphasizing the need for responsible use of democratic privileges and condemning petitions meant to malign organizations without cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:43 IST
Supreme Court Clears Isha Foundation: A Victory for Responsible Democracy
Spiritual leader Sadhguru. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India delivered a significant judgment on Friday by discarding a case against the Isha Foundation. The spiritual center, helmed by Sadhguru, was accused of detaining two women monks against their will. The verdict not only vindicated the foundation but also highlighted the misuse of legal petitions to tarnish organizations' reputations without substantial evidence.

Sadhguru, the esteemed spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision. He underscored the importance of exercising democratic freedoms judiciously, especially when genuine and critical cases vie for the court's attention. 'We welcome the verdict of the Highest Court of the Land,' Sadhguru remarked on social media, reiterating the need for responsible civic conduct.

Meanwhile, Maa Mayu and Maa Mathi, the women at the center of the case, extended their gratitude to the Supreme Court for supporting their choice to lead a monastic life. Their public statement revealed the emotional toll the trial imposed on them, while also acknowledging the unwavering support from Isha volunteers, Sadhguru, and their well-wishers. The case saw closure after India's highest judicial body remarked that any further legal directions were unnecessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024