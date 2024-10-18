Supreme Court Clears Isha Foundation: A Victory for Responsible Democracy

The Supreme Court of India delivered a significant judgment on Friday by discarding a case against the Isha Foundation. The spiritual center, helmed by Sadhguru, was accused of detaining two women monks against their will. The verdict not only vindicated the foundation but also highlighted the misuse of legal petitions to tarnish organizations' reputations without substantial evidence.

Sadhguru, the esteemed spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision. He underscored the importance of exercising democratic freedoms judiciously, especially when genuine and critical cases vie for the court's attention. 'We welcome the verdict of the Highest Court of the Land,' Sadhguru remarked on social media, reiterating the need for responsible civic conduct.

Meanwhile, Maa Mayu and Maa Mathi, the women at the center of the case, extended their gratitude to the Supreme Court for supporting their choice to lead a monastic life. Their public statement revealed the emotional toll the trial imposed on them, while also acknowledging the unwavering support from Isha volunteers, Sadhguru, and their well-wishers. The case saw closure after India's highest judicial body remarked that any further legal directions were unnecessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)