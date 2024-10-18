Cuba's Power Grid Collapse: A Nationwide Blackout

Cuba's national electrical grid experienced a catastrophic failure on Friday, the country's energy ministry announced, leading to a nationwide blackout that left approximately 10 million Cubans without power. This crisis followed the shutdown of the nation's largest power plant, Antonio Guiteras, which earlier in the day prompted authorities to close schools and non-essential industries as a preventive measure.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel assured citizens that efforts to restore electricity were underway, though there was no clear timeline for re-establishing the grid. Meanwhile, critical services like food and healthcare remained operational with essential staff, but recreational activities and non-vital government services were halted.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero attributed the collapse to a 'perfect storm' of deteriorating infrastructure, fuel shortages, and increased demand. The island has struggled with reduced fuel shipments, particularly from key allies like Venezuela, and struggled with U.S. sanctions impacting their ability to maintain older, oil-powered facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)