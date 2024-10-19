Crisis Management: Swift Response to Agartala-LTT Express Derailment

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, the General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), promptly visited the site of a train accident in the Dima Hasao district where eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed at Diblong station. He assessed the situation and stated that restoration efforts would likely be completed by Saturday morning, ensuring a swift response to the incident.

The derailment had disrupted train services in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section. However, services have resumed on Friday, just one day after the accident involving train number 12520 Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express on 17th October. The quick recovery highlights the efficiency of the railway's crisis management.

In light of the incident, the railway authorities issued helpline numbers to assist affected passengers and their families. The issued helpline numbers at Lumding are 03674 263120 and 03674 263126, providing necessary support and information in the aftermath of the derailment, as reported by ANI.

