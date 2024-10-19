VHP Calls State-Wide Protest Over Temple Attacks in Telangana

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to launch a state-wide protest on October 19, 2024, criticizing the Telangana government for its alleged inaction in preventing attacks on Hindu temples. VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal confirmed that district centers across the state will serve as protest sites.

Two events earlier this month in Hyderabad, involving the vandalization of Hindu idols, ignited protests led by the BJP and other religious groups. The first incident at Nampally Exhibition Grounds saw a Durga idol damaged, reportedly by a vagabond searching for food.

Despite police findings of the act being accidental, BJP leaders have demanded a comprehensive probe. The second instance, involving the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad, led to widespread protests. A suspect, Salman Salim Thakur, identified as a participant in a city workshop, was detained by locals. BJP officials are urging for an NIA investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)