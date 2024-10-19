Left Menu

VHP Calls State-Wide Protest Over Temple Attacks in Telangana

The VHP has announced a protest in Telangana, accusing the state government of failing to prevent attacks on Hindu temples. This follows incidents of idol vandalization in Hyderabad, sparking demands for investigations. BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, have condemned the acts and sought an NIA inquiry.

VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to launch a state-wide protest on October 19, 2024, criticizing the Telangana government for its alleged inaction in preventing attacks on Hindu temples. VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal confirmed that district centers across the state will serve as protest sites.

Two events earlier this month in Hyderabad, involving the vandalization of Hindu idols, ignited protests led by the BJP and other religious groups. The first incident at Nampally Exhibition Grounds saw a Durga idol damaged, reportedly by a vagabond searching for food.

Despite police findings of the act being accidental, BJP leaders have demanded a comprehensive probe. The second instance, involving the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad, led to widespread protests. A suspect, Salman Salim Thakur, identified as a participant in a city workshop, was detained by locals. BJP officials are urging for an NIA investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

