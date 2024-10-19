Left Menu

Air India Express Flight Sparks Safety Concerns with Bomb Threat

Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur made an emergency landing after a bomb threat was received. Security checks found nothing suspicious, prompting an investigation into the threat's origin. The Indian government is considering legal reforms to discourage such hoaxes, aiming for stricter penalties including a no-fly list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:58 IST
Air India Express Flight Sparks Safety Concerns with Bomb Threat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur Airport was thrust into high alert in the early hours of Saturday as an Air India Express flight IX-196 from Dubai touched down following an alarming bomb threat received via email, according to Police SHO Sandeep Basera. The plane, carrying 189 passengers, landed safely at 1:20 am.

After swift and thorough inspections by security personnel, officials confirmed that no suspicious items were discovered onboard. Police are now focused on tracing the source of the threat, as efforts to strengthen legal consequences for such pranks gain momentum.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is collaborating with other governmental bodies to tighten legislative measures against hoax bomb threats, a senior official revealed. Proposed amendments aim to impose up to five years of imprisonment and blacklist offenders from flying. The move comes amid a surge in fake threats, which have disrupted India's burgeoning aviation sector.

As tension flares, authorities record at least 26 bomb hoaxes involving major airlines over just four days, underscoring the economic impact and inconvenience caused to carriers and passengers alike. Responding to the situation, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu stated action is underway and emphasized the isolated nature of the incidents, primarily linked to pranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024