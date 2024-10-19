Farmers Demand Subsidized Solutions to Stubble Burning Crisis

Farmer leader Prem Singh Bhangu voiced concerns on Saturday over the persistent issue of stubble burning, advocating for subsidized farming equipment to aid in resolving the crisis. Speaking to ANI, Bhangu stressed that the burden of clearing fields quickly after harvest, with limited alternatives, compels farmers to burn stubble, harming both agriculture and environment.

Bhangu criticized the government's response, highlighting that addressing farmers' demands could prevent stubble burning, which he claims accounts for only a minor fraction of pollution. He urged the provision of bonuses for farmers who avoid burning, while refuting the predominant blame assigned to agricultural practices for air pollution.

Ravneet Brar from the Bharti Kissan Union-Kadian echoed these sentiments, underscoring the necessity for governmental compensation. He recalled past Supreme Court rulings and ineffective subsidies, advocating for more comprehensive systemic changes. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Malook Nagar called for innovative technologies to tackle the problem.

The Supreme Court has summoned officials from Punjab and Haryana for their inaction on legal measures against stubble burning, as air quality in Delhi plummets to 'Poor' levels. Congressman Abhishek Dutta criticized local governance in Delhi, attributing deteriorating air conditions to political negligence.

