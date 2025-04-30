Sunny Thomas: The Legendary Coach Who Revolutionized Indian Shooting

Sunny Thomas, a celebrated figure in Indian shooting, has passed away at the age of 84. His demise occurred at his residence in Uzhavoor after a brief illness, according to family sources.

Thomas, who led the national shooting team for 19 years, was instrumental in bringing Indian shooters to the forefront of global competition. Under his guidance, India won medals in various international events, including the Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. In 2001, Thomas received the prestigious Dronacharya Award for his contributions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Olympian Abhinav Bindra expressed their condolences over his passing, hailing him as a mentor and a pivotal figure in Indian sport. As a coach, Thomas was known for his dedication and vision, qualities that fundamentally changed the landscape of Indian shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)