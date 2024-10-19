BJP Criticizes AAP Over Worsening Delhi Pollution

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Saturday, targeting the worsening air quality in Delhi, attributed to vehicular and industrial pollution. National spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused AAP of prioritizing politics over public health.

Highlighting the pollution crisis, BJP Secretary Harish Khurana pointed to the poor air quality index of 226 and toxic foam on the Yamuna river. He criticized Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to fulfill promises of cleaning the Yamuna and reducing pollution levels.

As the city's pollution crisis intensifies, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari urged voters to hold AAP accountable in the upcoming elections, suggesting that only a change in governance could bring substantial improvements in Delhi's environmental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)