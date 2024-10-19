Left Menu

BJP Criticizes AAP Over Worsening Delhi Pollution

BJP accuses AAP of neglecting Delhi's air and water pollution, citing both vehicular emissions and Yamuna river pollution as major issues. Spokespersons claim AAP's priorities lie not in solutions but in political blame games. They urge public action in upcoming elections to address these environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 11:04 IST
BJP Criticizes AAP Over Worsening Delhi Pollution
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Saturday, targeting the worsening air quality in Delhi, attributed to vehicular and industrial pollution. National spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused AAP of prioritizing politics over public health.

Highlighting the pollution crisis, BJP Secretary Harish Khurana pointed to the poor air quality index of 226 and toxic foam on the Yamuna river. He criticized Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to fulfill promises of cleaning the Yamuna and reducing pollution levels.

As the city's pollution crisis intensifies, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari urged voters to hold AAP accountable in the upcoming elections, suggesting that only a change in governance could bring substantial improvements in Delhi's environmental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024