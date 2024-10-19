Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Pollution Politics and Solutions Needed
Delhi records a 'Poor' AQI of 280 due to stubble burning, dust, and vehicular pollution. Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha highlights governmental inaction. Yamuna's toxic state sparks political disputes, with BJP blaming AAP for pollution negligence. The coming winter and Diwali could worsen conditions, urging immediate collaborative solutions.
- Country:
- India
The air quality in India's capital has deteriorated significantly, with an AQI of 280 categorizing it as 'Poor'. Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha points to stubble burning as a major pollution contributor, alongside dust and vehicular emissions. He emphasizes the need for state and central governments to collaborate on enduring solutions.
Amid worsening conditions ahead of Diwali and winter, Jha warns that current measures such as water sprinkling are inadequate. Meanwhile, Gurgaon reported an 'unhealthy' AQI of 192, and Moradabad's Katghar area recorded a 'moderate' 114, reflecting widespread air quality challenges facing the region.
In addition to air pollution, Delhi's Yamuna river has been plagued by toxic foam, intensifying political tensions. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the AAP government of mishandling environmental funds, challenging Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his previous promises to clean the river by 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)