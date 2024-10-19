Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Pollution Politics and Solutions Needed

The air quality in India's capital has deteriorated significantly, with an AQI of 280 categorizing it as 'Poor'. Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha points to stubble burning as a major pollution contributor, alongside dust and vehicular emissions. He emphasizes the need for state and central governments to collaborate on enduring solutions.

Amid worsening conditions ahead of Diwali and winter, Jha warns that current measures such as water sprinkling are inadequate. Meanwhile, Gurgaon reported an 'unhealthy' AQI of 192, and Moradabad's Katghar area recorded a 'moderate' 114, reflecting widespread air quality challenges facing the region.

In addition to air pollution, Delhi's Yamuna river has been plagued by toxic foam, intensifying political tensions. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the AAP government of mishandling environmental funds, challenging Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his previous promises to clean the river by 2025.

