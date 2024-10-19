Top Advocate Appointed to Tackle Notorious Gang Leader's Crime Case

In a decisive move aimed at intensifying efforts against organized crime, the Lieutenant Governor's office has appointed Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh as the Special Public Prosecutor in the high-stakes case involving notorious gangster Himanshu Bhau. Singh's assignment is under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The official notification states that Singh will represent the state in proceedings both at the Trial Court and High Court of Delhi for case FIR No. 249/2024, which includes charges of extortion and other serious offenses. The case, under investigation by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, highlights the ongoing battle against criminal syndicates targeting businessmen in the capital.

In a recent development, Himanshu Bhau's cousin, Vicky, was apprehended in Haryana. Previously, Bhau claimed responsibility for a shooting in Hisar on social media, intensifying the urgency of Sing's prosecutorial efforts. Known for his expertise in high-profile cases, Singh's appointment is a strategic move to dismantle Bhau's criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)