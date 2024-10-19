Left Menu

Coach Dropped as Witness in Wrestlers' Harassment Case

Delhi police drop coach Jagbeer Singh from a sexual harassment case involving women's wrestlers. Judge Priyanka Rajpoot confirms the change as the case progresses, with accused seeking passport clearance. Key proceedings and witness discrepancies unfold as legal battles intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the ongoing women's wrestlers sexual harassment case, Delhi police have decided to drop Jagbeer Singh, a coach, from the list of prosecution witnesses. His removal was confirmed on Saturday, shifting the focus to testimonies from other involved parties.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot documented the request from Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava to exclude Singh, stating that his testimony was redundant as similar evidence had already been presented by other witnesses. The alleged incidents occurred in Lucknow.

The legal proceedings are scheduled to continue on November 4, with accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seeking a no-objection certificate for a passport. Witness cross-examinations have revealed discrepancies, including Facebook posts involving government servants at key events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

