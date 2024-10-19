Coach Dropped as Witness in Wrestlers' Harassment Case

In a significant development in the ongoing women's wrestlers sexual harassment case, Delhi police have decided to drop Jagbeer Singh, a coach, from the list of prosecution witnesses. His removal was confirmed on Saturday, shifting the focus to testimonies from other involved parties.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot documented the request from Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava to exclude Singh, stating that his testimony was redundant as similar evidence had already been presented by other witnesses. The alleged incidents occurred in Lucknow.

The legal proceedings are scheduled to continue on November 4, with accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seeking a no-objection certificate for a passport. Witness cross-examinations have revealed discrepancies, including Facebook posts involving government servants at key events.

(With inputs from agencies.)