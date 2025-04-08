Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Probation to Medha Patkar in Defamation Case

Medha Patkar received one-year probation instead of imprisonment for a defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena. Considering her age and the gravity of the offence, the court reduced her fine to one lakh rupees. The case involved allegations against Saxena correlating to derogatory terms and hawala involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:44 IST
Delhi Court Grants Probation to Medha Patkar in Defamation Case
Medha Patkar
  • Country:
  • India

Medha Patkar, leader of the Narmada Bachao Andolan, has been granted one-year probation by a Delhi court in a defamation case brought against her by Delhi LG V K Saxena. The court's decision comes after an appeal by Patkar, challenging her prior conviction and five-month sentence, relating to a case initiated in 2000.

Taking into account Patkar's age, the severity of the offence, and her previous unblemished record, Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh deemed probation appropriate, while simultaneously reducing her financial penalty from Rs 10 lakh to Rs one lakh. Probation serves as a non-institutional corrective measure, substituting incarceration for a supervised conduct bond.

The defamation charges stem from a press release by Patkar that labelled Saxena a 'coward' and accused him of involvement in hawala transactions, impacting his public image. This decision follows a magisterial court's previous judgment affirming Patkar's statements as defamatory and damaging to Saxena's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025